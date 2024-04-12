Dosunmu (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Wizards.

Dosunmu will be unavailable for a third consecutive game due to a right quadriceps contusion. His final chance to suit up during the regular season will be Sunday against the Knicks, but the Bulls may hold him out for that matchup since they've already secured their seed in the postseason. It's unclear whether Dosunmu's quadriceps injury will impact his availability for the team's Play-In Tournament matchup against Atlanta on Wednesday.