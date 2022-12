Dosunmu posted five points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 19 minutes during Sunday's 150-126 loss to the Timberwolves.

Dosumu continues to struggle, scoring no more than five points for the third straight game. After opening the season as the starter, his role has basically been cut in half over the past week, to the point where he may not even be the primary backup. At this point, he is a risky play, even in deeper formats.