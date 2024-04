Dosunmu (quadriceps) is out for Tuesday's game versus the Knicks, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Dosunmu will miss his first game since Nov. 4 on Tuesday after being downgraded from questionable to out with a right quad contusion. In his absence, Jevon Carter, Dalen Terry and Onuralp Bitim are candidates to receive increased playing time. Dosunmu's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup in Detroit.