Bulls' Bobby Portis: Aiming for Sunday return

Portis (ankle) could return to the court Sunday against Brooklyn if he gets through Saturday's practice without issue, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Portis will be worth keeping an eye on over the weekend, especially when Chicago's injury report for Sunday's tilt is released. He's been on the shelf since Dec. 19 and has missed significant time due to various injuries this year (29 games), so even if he is cleared to play over the weekend, there's a good chance the Bulls will limit his minutes in an effort to avoid further issue.