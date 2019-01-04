Bulls' Bobby Portis: Aiming for Sunday return
Portis (ankle) could return to the court Sunday against Brooklyn if he gets through Saturday's practice without issue, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Portis will be worth keeping an eye on over the weekend, especially when Chicago's injury report for Sunday's tilt is released. He's been on the shelf since Dec. 19 and has missed significant time due to various injuries this year (29 games), so even if he is cleared to play over the weekend, there's a good chance the Bulls will limit his minutes in an effort to avoid further issue.
More News
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Inactive for Friday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Goes through full practice•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Out Wednesday, but making progress•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Out 2-to-4 weeks with ankle sprain•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Strong effort off bench•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...