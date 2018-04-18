Bulls' Bobby Portis: Career year

Portis averaged 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 73 games played with the Bulls in 2017-18.

It was a career year for the Arkansas product, as he tallied career highs in games, points, rebounds, assists and just about every other statistical category. Portis has been able to increase his three-point shooting percentage every year which is now up to 35.9 percent. The 22-year-old is bound to make $2.5 million with the Bulls next year with a qualifying offer the following season in 2019-20.