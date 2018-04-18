Bulls' Bobby Portis: Career year
Portis averaged 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 73 games played with the Bulls in 2017-18.
It was a career year for the Arkansas product, as he tallied career highs in games, points, rebounds, assists and just about every other statistical category. Portis has been able to increase his three-point shooting percentage every year which is now up to 35.9 percent. The 22-year-old is bound to make $2.5 million with the Bulls next year with a qualifying offer the following season in 2019-20.
More News
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Headed back to bench role•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Contributes strong line in spot start•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Starting Saturday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Scores 18 points in 15 minutes•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles Thursday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Drops 15 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....