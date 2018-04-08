Bulls' Bobby Portis: Contributes strong line in spot start

Portis produced 18 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Saturday's 124-96 loss to the Nets.

Portis drew the start for Lauri Markkanen (rest), generating a scoring total that led the first unit and checked in second only to Sean Kilpatrick on the Bulls. The third-year forward has been on an extended stretch of strong play, posting double-digit scoring efforts in 13 of his last 15 games. He's been particularly hot from the field in April, as well, draining 54.5 percent of his 11.0 shot attempts per contest, including 58.3 percent of his 3.0 tries from distance.