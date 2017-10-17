Bulls' Bobby Portis: Could face discipline following altercation

Portis was involved in an altercation at practice Tuesday that left teammate Nikola Mirotic hospitalized, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

While details are still scarce, Portis allegedly struck Mirotic in the face following a shoving match, sending the forward to the hospital. The Bulls are yet to comment on the situation, but it's clearly rather serious, and Mirotic, per Charania, is expected to be out "for the foreseeable future." As of now, consider Portis to be available for Thursday's opener against Toronto, though that could certainly change if he's disciplined by the team or the league.