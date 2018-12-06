Bulls' Bobby Portis: Could play Friday

Portis (knee) will have a chance to play Friday against the Thunder, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

Portis made it through a second straight day of full-contact practice Thursday, and as a result interim coach Jim Boylen told the media that the forward could make his return to the lineup as early as Friday night. Boylen noted that if Portis is ultimately cleared to play, he'll face a minutes restriction, and that restriction would likely endure for a few games given the lengthy layoff. If Portis does not play Friday, his next chance would come Saturday, when the Bulls play host to Boston.