Bulls' Bobby Portis: Could play Friday
Portis (knee) will have a chance to play Friday against the Thunder, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
Portis made it through a second straight day of full-contact practice Thursday, and as a result interim coach Jim Boylen told the media that the forward could make his return to the lineup as early as Friday night. Boylen noted that if Portis is ultimately cleared to play, he'll face a minutes restriction, and that restriction would likely endure for a few games given the lengthy layoff. If Portis does not play Friday, his next chance would come Saturday, when the Bulls play host to Boston.
More News
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Going through full contact•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Expected to take contact next week•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Still 'a ways away'•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Will go through non-contact practice•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Sprains MCL, out 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Will undergo scan on knee Thursday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...