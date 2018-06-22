Bulls' Bobby Portis: Could see role reduced

Portis could see his role reduced as a result of the Bulls selecting Wendell Carter with the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Portis posted a career year during the 2017-18 campaign, averaging 13.2 points and 6.8 rebounds in 22.5 minutes. However, considering Carter projects to have a higher ceiling, his minutes will probably get prioritized over Portis'. And, with Lauri Markkanen still in the fold, Portis appears to be the odd man out in the frontcourt.

