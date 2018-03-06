Bulls' Bobby Portis: Disappoints in start
Portis had just seven points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Monday's 105-89 loss to Boston.
Portis moved into the starting lineup as expected but failed to deliver for his owners. After scoring in double-figures for 11 straight games, he put up a lowly seven points to go along with six rebounds and no defensive stats. The move into the first five should afford him some extra playing time but could take the shine off some of his value as he now has to share the ball with more aggressive players such as Zach LaVine and Lauri Markkanen.
