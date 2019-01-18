Bulls' Bobby Portis: Double-double in starting role
Portis played 10 points (4-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and four assists across 28 minutes Thursday in the Bulls' 135-105 loss to the Nuggets.
Though he was his typically inefficient self as Chicago suffered another blowout loss, Portis still noticed in overall boost in his production and playing time while stepping in as the starting center for the injured Wendell Carter (thumb). While Carter appears to have avoided the long-term absence that the Bulls initially feared, he's still viewed as day-to-day and could be at risk of missing Saturday's game against the Heat. If that's the case, expect Portis to make another start at center and share the minutes at the position with Robin Lopez.
