Bulls' Bobby Portis: Double-double off bench Saturday
Portis scored 10 points (3-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, three assists and a steal in 25 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 113-103 loss to the Clippers.
Despite the poor shooting performance, the 22-year-old still came though with his sixth double-double of the season, With Nikola Mirotic now in New Orleans, Portis' role on the second unit is a lot more secure, but he's still struggling to turn those minutes into consistent production.
