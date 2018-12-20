Bulls' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles in loss
Portis had 16 points (6-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 96-93 loss to Brooklyn.
Portis double-doubled in Wednesday's loss but not before suffering what appeared to be an ankle sprain late in the game. He headed straight to the locker room with about two minutes left and never returned. If he is forced to miss any time, Jabari Parker could be called back into the rotation but that remains to be seen.
