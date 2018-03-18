Bulls' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles in loss
Portis had 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 15 rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Saturday's 114-109 loss to the Cavaliers.
Portis provided his normal energy off the bench as the Bulls fell to the Cavaliers in a surprisingly close matchup. Portis continues to produce value in scoring and rebounding without a lot of defensive upside. He has benefitted from the absence of Lauri Markkanen (back) and despite his limited stat set, is worth owning in all leagues.
