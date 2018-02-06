Bulls' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles in Monday's start

Portis generated 18 points (7-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Monday's 104-98 loss to the Kings.

Portis thrived despite a ragged night from the field while drawing the start for Lauri Markkanen (personal), making up for his shooting struggles with a game-high amount of rebounds. The third-year big has a much clearer path to consistent fantasy success now that Nikola Mirotic is in New Orleans, but he'll have to snap out of the multi-game shooting slump he's currently mired in. Factoring in Monday's line, Portis has drained just 26.8 percent of his 56 attempts over the last four contests.