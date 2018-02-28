Bulls' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles off bench Tuesday

Portis recorded 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 118-103 loss to the Hornets.

Portis extended his double-digit scoring streak to 10 games Tuesday night, and posted his eighth double-double of the season in the process. With the Bulls out of the playoffs, Portis should see chances to shoot the ball, and while the minutes haven't been there as much lately (just 21 minutes per game over his last three contests), he has proven he doesn't need a ton of minutes to be productive.