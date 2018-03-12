Bulls' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles Sunday
Portis tallied 21 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 129-122 victory over the Hawks.
Portis continues to be inconsistent for the Bulls off the bench, as his 21-point outburst comes on the heels of a two-point showing his last time out. Portis has become more of a passer from the post however, as the five assists matches his season-high, which he set in the last contest and only boosts his value. If Portis can be consistent scoring the ball and hitting his shots, he will be an extremely valuable sixth man for the Bulls moving forward.
