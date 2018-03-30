Bulls' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles Thursday

Portis registered 13 points (6-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 16 rebounds, two steals and one block across 32 minutes in Thursday's 103-92 loss to the Heat.

Portis has shown the Bulls what he is capable of as a player, scoring in double-digits each of the past ten games. While he has some chemistry issues to work out, Portis on the court has been a consistent scorer and at times an elite rebounder, which is why they'll continue to feed him minutes until the season ends.