Bulls' Bobby Portis: Draws spot start

Portis will start Thursday's game against the Nuggets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

With Wendell Carter ruled out for Thursday's contest due to a thumb injury, Portis will make just his fifth start of the 2018-19 season. He was with the first unit for the first four matchups of the year, averaging 10.5 points, 2.0 assists and 1.0 block in 28.3 minutes.