Bulls' Bobby Portis: Drops 15 in Wednesday's loss

Portis scored 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 135-102 loss to the Nuggets.

The 23-year-old has just about been the only consistent performer this season for the Bulls, scoring in double digits in 18 of 20 games since the beginning of February and averaging 15.8 points, 7.8 boards, 2.1 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 0.9 steals during that time. Depending on who the team adds in the draft, Portis figures to enter 2018-19 as Chicago's sixth man, a role that should get him plenty of work behind Lauri Markkanen at the four.