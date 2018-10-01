Bulls' Bobby Portis: Drops 21 points

Portis accrued 21 points (10-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two steals across 19 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 preseason win over the Pelicans.

It's no secret Portis can fill it up quickly, as he needed just 22.5 minutes per game to averaged 13.2 points last season. He showed that off again Sunday. Portis should step into a significant frontcourt role while Lauri Markkanen (elbow) is sidelined.