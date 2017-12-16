Bulls' Bobby Portis: Drops career-high 27 in Friday's win

Portis scored 27 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding 12 rebounds and a steal in 29 minutes off the bench during Friday's 115-109 win over the Bucks.

Just two games after establishing a new career high with 23 points against the Celtics, Portis raised the bar again with his performance Friday, adding in his third double-double of the season for good measure. The third-year forward still isn't providing consistent offense from the Bulls' second unit, but with Lauri Markkanen (back) sidelined, Portis is getting a chance to show his potential as a scoring threat.