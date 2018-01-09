Bulls' Bobby Portis: Drops team-high 22 points Monday

Portis collected 22 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Monday's 116-107 loss to the Rockets.

On a team searching for offense, Portis stepped up in a big way Monday night, shooting over 50 percent from the floor en route to leading the team in scoring. He was rewarded for his offensive efforts as he received 33 minutes, a season-high for the power forward. He could earn more minutes as the season goes on and the Bulls begin to experiment with the starting lineup.