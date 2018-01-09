Bulls' Bobby Portis: Drops team-high 22 points Monday
Portis collected 22 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Monday's 116-107 loss to the Rockets.
On a team searching for offense, Portis stepped up in a big way Monday night, shooting over 50 percent from the floor en route to leading the team in scoring. He was rewarded for his offensive efforts as he received 33 minutes, a season-high for the power forward. He could earn more minutes as the season goes on and the Bulls begin to experiment with the starting lineup.
More News
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Solid contributor off bench Monday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Remains productive off bench Friday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Drops career-high 27 in Friday's win•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Posts career-high 23 points in Monday's win•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Nearly misses double-double Monday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Good to go Monday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start