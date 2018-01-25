Bulls' Bobby Portis: Efficient double-double in Wednesday's loss
Portis produced 22 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 115-101 loss to the 76ers.
Portis notched his fifth double-double through 39 appearances in 2017-18. Moreover, he contributed in every category except blocks in what was his best individual performance of the current campaign. The Bulls are stacked with players who are fighting tooth and nail for minutes in the frontcourt, though a deal could certainly occur before the trade deadline. Given his lofty potential, Portis is probably worth holding onto regardless.
