Bulls' Bobby Portis: Ejected Saturday

Portis was called for a flagrant-two foul and ejected from Saturday's game against the Wizards. He finished with 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal over 23 minutes.

Despite some sketchy shooting of late (25-for-75, 33.3 FG%), Portis has been productive for the Bulls, averaging 11.1 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last six games.