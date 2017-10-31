Bulls' Bobby Portis: Expected to make season debut next week

Portis (suspension) is expected to make his season debut on Nov. 7 against the Raptors, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

Portis remains suspended after striking teammate Nikola Mirotic during practice prior to the regular season, but coach Fred Hoiberg told the media that he plans to insert Portis into the rotation on Nov. 7, the first contest for which he'll be eligible after missing eight games. It's tough to gauge where, exactly, Portis will fit on a lackluster Bulls roster, but he figures to hold a steady role off the bench and could compete with Mirotic (concussion) for minutes, though it's unclear when -- or if -- Mirotic will return to action for Chicago.