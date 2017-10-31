Bulls' Bobby Portis: Expected to make season debut next week
Portis (suspension) is expected to make his season debut on Nov. 7 against the Raptors, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
Portis remains suspended after striking teammate Nikola Mirotic during practice prior to the regular season, but coach Fred Hoiberg told the media that he plans to insert Portis into the rotation on Nov. 7, the first contest for which he'll be eligible after missing eight games. It's tough to gauge where, exactly, Portis will fit on a lackluster Bulls roster, but he figures to hold a steady role off the bench and could compete with Mirotic (concussion) for minutes, though it's unclear when -- or if -- Mirotic will return to action for Chicago.
More News
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Suspended eight games by Bulls•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Likely to face multi-game suspension•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Could face discipline following altercation•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles in win•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Moves to bench for Wednesday's exhibition•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Rebounds well Tuesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...