Bulls' Bobby Portis: Expected to take contact next week
Portis (knee) is expected to participate in contact portions of practice next week, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Though coach Fred Hoiberg noted Wednesday that the Bulls will be cautious with Portis' return from a right knee sprain, things are trending positively for him. A more specific return timeline may emerge once Portis ramps up his activity, but a mid-December return seems likely.
More News
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Still 'a ways away'•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Will go through non-contact practice•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Sprains MCL, out 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Will undergo scan on knee Thursday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Plays well in starting role•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Fills it up in start Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.