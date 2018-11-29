Bulls' Bobby Portis: Expected to take contact next week

Portis (knee) is expected to participate in contact portions of practice next week, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Though coach Fred Hoiberg noted Wednesday that the Bulls will be cautious with Portis' return from a right knee sprain, things are trending positively for him. A more specific return timeline may emerge once Portis ramps up his activity, but a mid-December return seems likely.

