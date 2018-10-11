Bulls' Bobby Portis: Fills it up in start Wednesday
Portis had 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 104-89 preseason victory over the Pacers.
Portis moved into the starting lineup for Wednesday's preseason clash, replacing the lackluster Jabari Parker. Portis made the most of the move by chipping in across the board in another solid preseason performance. With Lauri Markkanen (elbow) set to miss up to two months of playing time, Portis once again finds himself in a favorable position. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, Portis has shown on a number of occasions that he has the ability to score the basketball while grabbing plenty of rebounds. Portis is likely going to have some standard league value to begin the season and depending on what happens, could remain relevant into the future.
