Bulls' Bobby Portis: Goes through full practice

Portis (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Portis' status for Friday's home game against the Pacers is still yet to be determined, but he looks to be on track to play after logging a full practice. Look for an update on Portis to come at some point Friday morning after the team's shootaround.

