Bulls' Bobby Portis: Going through full contact
Portis went through a full-contact scrimmage with the Windy City Bulls on Tuesday, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Both Portis and guard Kris Dunn (knee) joined Windy City on Tuesday, representing a significant step in the right direction as both players work back from lengthy absences. Interim coach Jim Boylen said both players are still without a firm timetable, but assuming everything goes well Tuesday, they could be back in the mix within the next couple of weeks. Portis hasn't played since Oct. 24 -- Chicago's fourth game of the season.
