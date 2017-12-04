Bulls' Bobby Portis: Good to go Monday vs. Cavaliers
Portis will play in Monday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.
Portis dealt with some swelling in his right arm late last week, ultimately forcing him to be a late scratch ahead of Friday's contest. However, the swelling has reportedly subsided and Portis will retake his spot in the lineup backing up Lauri Markkanen at the power forward position. Prior to Friday's absence, Portis averaged 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 21.6 minutes in his last five outings.
More News
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Unable to take contact Sunday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Out Friday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Scores 14, grabs eight boards in loss•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Impressive in second game back•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Posts monster line in Tuesday's debut•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Set for backup minutes Tuesday•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...