Bulls' Bobby Portis: Good to go Monday vs. Cavaliers

Portis will play in Monday's matchup with the Cavaliers, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

Portis dealt with some swelling in his right arm late last week, ultimately forcing him to be a late scratch ahead of Friday's contest. However, the swelling has reportedly subsided and Portis will retake his spot in the lineup backing up Lauri Markkanen at the power forward position. Prior to Friday's absence, Portis averaged 10.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists across 21.6 minutes in his last five outings.