Bulls' Bobby Portis: Headed back to bench role

Portis will shift back to a bench role for Monday's matchup with the Nets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Portis picked up the spot start Saturday with Lauri Markkanen getting the night off for rest, posting 18 points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 31 minutes. However, Markkanen will be rejoining the top unit as expected Monday, which sends Portis to his typical bench role. After logging 31 minutes the last time out, Portis' playing time will likely fall into the low-20s or upper-teens.