Bulls' Bobby Portis: Headed back to bench role
Portis will shift back to a bench role for Monday's matchup with the Nets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Portis picked up the spot start Saturday with Lauri Markkanen getting the night off for rest, posting 18 points, eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 31 minutes. However, Markkanen will be rejoining the top unit as expected Monday, which sends Portis to his typical bench role. After logging 31 minutes the last time out, Portis' playing time will likely fall into the low-20s or upper-teens.
More News
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Contributes strong line in spot start•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Starting Saturday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Scores 18 points in 15 minutes•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles Thursday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Drops 15 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Scores 16 off bench Monday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....