Bulls' Bobby Portis: Heads bench scoring effort
Portis finished Sunday's game against the Nets with 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and five rebounds across 20 minutes.
Portis was limited to 20 minutes in his first game back from an ankle injury, taking the court for the first time since Dec. 19. Despite being on a minutes restriction, he still proved valuable by knocking down three shots from deep and 54.5 percent of his field goals. The 23-year-old may continue to come off the bench for the next few games until the Bulls feel comfortable enough to insert him back into the starting lineup.
