Bulls' Bobby Portis: Impressive in second game back
Portis accumulated 20 points (7-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes in Friday's 105-87 loss to the Pacers.
Portis backed up his season debut with another solid performance, leading the team in scoring with 20 points. While he was not as efficient as his season opener, he was still looking for his shot at any opportunity, while crashing the boards once again. Lauri Markkanen was also impressive, yet inefficient, and appears likely to remain the in the starting line-up. It will be interesting to see how the minutes are shared upon Nikola Mirotic's return, given he was the assumed starter prior to the beginning of the regular season.
More News
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Posts monster line in Tuesday's debut•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Set for backup minutes Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Will return from suspension Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Expected to make season debut next week•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Suspended eight games by Bulls•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Likely to face multi-game suspension•
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...