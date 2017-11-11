Bulls' Bobby Portis: Impressive in second game back

Portis accumulated 20 points (7-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes in Friday's 105-87 loss to the Pacers.

Portis backed up his season debut with another solid performance, leading the team in scoring with 20 points. While he was not as efficient as his season opener, he was still looking for his shot at any opportunity, while crashing the boards once again. Lauri Markkanen was also impressive, yet inefficient, and appears likely to remain the in the starting line-up. It will be interesting to see how the minutes are shared upon Nikola Mirotic's return, given he was the assumed starter prior to the beginning of the regular season.