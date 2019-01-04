Bulls' Bobby Portis: Inactive for Friday

Portis (ankle) will be inactive for Friday's contest against Indiana, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Portis, who hasn't played since Dec. 19 while nursing a right ankle sprain, did participate in contact practice Friday and is on track to return sometime soon, per reports. Fellow teammate Lauri Markkanen will likely start at the power-forward position for the Bulls on Friday and for the time being, while newly-acquired Wayne Selden will help chip when he is available to play following the trade.