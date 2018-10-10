Bulls' Bobby Portis: Joining starting five Wednesday

Portis will start at power forward for Wednesday's preseason game against the Pacers, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Despite signing a big contract this offseason, Jabari Parker has struggled on both sides of the ball throughout the preseason thus far. As a result, it appears Portis will get the call to jump into the starting lineup Wednesday with the hope of adding a spark. It's unclear if this lineup is being considered for the start of the regular season, so it'll be a situation to continue to monitor moving forward. Look for Porter to play a fairly significant role offensively Wednesday.