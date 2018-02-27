Bulls' Bobby Portis: Leads bench with 12 points Monday

Portis scored 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT) while adding nine rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 21 minutes off the bench during Monday's 104-87 loss to the Nets.

He's now scored in double digits in nine straight games, averaging 17.1 points, 7.3 boards and 1.6 three-pointers over that stretch. With Lauri Markkanen showing signs of fatigue in his first NBA campaign, the door could be opening for Portis to take on a larger role for the Bulls down the stretch.