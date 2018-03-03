Bulls' Bobby Portis: Leads team with 22 points
Portis finished with 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 108-100 victory over Dallas.
Portis provided a nice spark off the bench, playing a pivotal role in the victory Friday. He was back up to 34 minutes here after they had dropped away over the past three games. He is going to be seeing plenty of the ball when he is on the floor but his minutes do seem to be tied to the performances of other players on the team.
More News
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles off bench Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Leads bench with 12 points Monday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Scores career-high 38 points Thursday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Scores team-high 18 points Wednesday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Scores 19 off bench Monday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Ejected Saturday•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...