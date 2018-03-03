Bulls' Bobby Portis: Leads team with 22 points

Portis finished with 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 108-100 victory over Dallas.

Portis provided a nice spark off the bench, playing a pivotal role in the victory Friday. He was back up to 34 minutes here after they had dropped away over the past three games. He is going to be seeing plenty of the ball when he is on the floor but his minutes do seem to be tied to the performances of other players on the team.