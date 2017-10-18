Play

Bulls' Bobby Portis: Likely to face multi-game suspension

Portis will likely be suspended for multiple games following an altercation with teammate Nikola Mirotic at Tuesday's practice, KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

In Johnson's words, a multi-game suspension for Portis is "imminent," though the team is yet to say as much. The Bulls open the season Thursday in Toronto, and at this point it seems unlikely that Portis will be available, while Mirotic is expected to remain out indefinitely after suffering facial fractures, as well as a concussion.

