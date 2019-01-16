Bulls' Bobby Portis: Miserable shooting in loss
Portis (elbow) finished with two points (1-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists across 17 minutes Tuesday in the Bulls' 107-100 loss to the Lakers.
Portis missed the Bulls' previous game Saturday in Utah and probably could have benefited from another respite Tuesday, given his ugly performance from the field. With a 41.4 field-goal percentage for the season, Portis has been remarkably inefficient for a frontcourt player, but so long as his elbow isn't an issue, he'll have a clear path to a high-volume role on the second unit. Portis saw more action at center versus the Lakers with the Bulls phasing out Robin Lopez and bringing Jabari Parker back into the rotation.
