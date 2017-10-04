Bulls' Bobby Portis: Moves to bench for Wednesday's exhibition
Portis will come off the bench in Wednesday's preseason game against the Mavericks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Portis struggled offensively while starting the team's preseason opener Tuesday, going just 1-for-7 from the field for three points. He did pull down nine boards, but was clearly outplayed by Nikola Mirotic, who had 14 points and nine rebounds. The two are currently battling for the starting power forward spot, along with rookie Lauri Markkanen, who has yet to see the floor due to a back injury. That being said, coach Fred Hoiberg is expected to rotate the three with the top unit throughout the preseason, with Mirotic getting the start Wednesday and Portis heading to the bench.
More News
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Rebounds well Tuesday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Starting preseason opener•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Shines in playoff debut Sunday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Double-doubles off bench Thursday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Leads bench in scoring Sunday•
-
Bulls' Bobby Portis: Efficient in 22 minutes off bench•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...