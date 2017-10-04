Bulls' Bobby Portis: Moves to bench for Wednesday's exhibition

Portis will come off the bench in Wednesday's preseason game against the Mavericks, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Portis struggled offensively while starting the team's preseason opener Tuesday, going just 1-for-7 from the field for three points. He did pull down nine boards, but was clearly outplayed by Nikola Mirotic, who had 14 points and nine rebounds. The two are currently battling for the starting power forward spot, along with rookie Lauri Markkanen, who has yet to see the floor due to a back injury. That being said, coach Fred Hoiberg is expected to rotate the three with the top unit throughout the preseason, with Mirotic getting the start Wednesday and Portis heading to the bench.