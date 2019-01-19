Bulls' Bobby Portis: Moving to bench

Portis will come off the bench Saturday against the Heat, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Portis started in Wendel Carter Jr.'s (thumb) absence Thursday, posting 10 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes against the Nuggets. However, it seems coach Jim Boylen wants to change things up. Robin Lopez will start at center Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories