Bulls' Bobby Portis: Nearly double-doubles off bench Friday
Portis totaled 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes in Friday's 108-103 loss to the Lakers.
Portis came within a rebound of a second straight double-double while seeing over 20 minutes for the second consecutive contest. The third-year forward has also been a force on the boards in the last three games after underachieving in that category for the majority of January, as he's hauled in between seven and 11 rebounds during that span. Factoring in Friday's production, he's how posted double-digit scoring in four of the last five contests as well.
