Bulls' Bobby Portis: Nearly double-doubles versus Portland
Portis totaled eight points (4-15 FG, 0-6 3PT), 10 rebounds and two assists in a 124-108 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Fantasy owners are gushing to see Portis gain a bigger role, as this performance shows the sort of role he can provide, despite the fact that he didn't shoot well. The news that Nikola Mirotic is all but out of town only adds to Portis' value, as he's averaging nearly a double-double when he's out of the lineup. Portis is averaging 12.1 points and 6.2 rebounds a game in just 20 minutes played for the season, as he could be a double-double machine if that number hits 25-30 minutes a game.
