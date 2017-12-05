Bulls' Bobby Portis: Nearly misses double-double Monday

Portis scored 10 points (4-13 FG, 2-6 3PT) to go with nine rebounds and three assists over 27 minutes in Monday's 113-91 loss to Cleveland.

After missing back-to-back games, Portis (arm) almost collected his third double-double of the season by tallying 10 points and nine rebounds off of the bench against Cleveland. Overall, the forward is having a solid season, averaging career-highs in points (12.0), rebounds (7.0) and minutes (22.4). Portis has at least five rebounds in 10 games this season. While he may not light up the scoreboard in a reserve role, he should be a good source of rebounding numbers moving forward.