Bulls' Bobby Portis: Nears double-double in 19 minutes
Portis put up nine points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, and one block in 19 minutes during Monday's 108-89 loss to the Kings.
Portis played well, albeit in the limited minutes he was expected to see in his first game back after missing over a month with a sprained knee. He has proven he can deliver a decent stat line without earning a ton of minutes, which provides reason for optimism despite the crowded front-court. Portis and company have a few days to rest up for Thursday's matchup with the Magic.
