Bulls' Bobby Portis: Not ready for return Friday

Portis (knee) is out Friday against the Thunder, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

Portis went through a second straight day of full-contact practice Thursday, and there was hope he would be able to take the floor Friday. The team doesn't feel Portis is ready yet, and his next opportunity to take the floor arrives Saturday against the Celtics.

