Bulls' Bobby Portis: Out 2-to-4 weeks with ankle sprain
Portis suffered a sprained right ankle during the fourth quarter Wednesday's game against the Nets and will be sidelined two-to-four weeks.
Portis had played just five games since returning from a sprained right knee that cost him 23 consecutive contests. He'll be on the shelf for an extended period once more, possibly up to a month. While he's out, Lauri Markkanen and Chandler Hutchison could see extra usage.
