Bulls' Bobby Portis: Out Friday
Portis will not play in Friday's game against the Kings due to a right arm injury, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Portis was not on the injury report heading into the evening, so it is unclear when sustained the injury. The severity of the issue is unknown at this time, but it will keep him out of Friday's contest. Paul Zipster could get some extra run backing up Lauri Markkanen at power forward as a result.
