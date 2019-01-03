Bulls' Bobby Portis: Out Wednesday, but making progress
Portis will remain out for Wednesday's game against the Magic but is expected to practice Thursday, Cody Westerlund of 670thescore.com reports.
The big man, who suffered his injury on December 20th, was originally expected to miss between two-and-four weeks. Getting a full practice under his belt is critical for Portis to be able to return to action, and although it's unlikely, there's a possibility that he's able to return for Friday's tilt with the Pacers if he manages to make it through practice pain-free.
